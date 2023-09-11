AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn University community is being alerted to a report of an attack and fondling near the intersection of Miller Avenue and South College Street.

According to the survivor’s account, she was walking towards the campus from Gay Street when an unidentified male assailant pushed her to the ground, proceeded to get on top of her, and forcibly touched her buttocks. Thankfully, a passerby intervened, disrupting the assault, and the assailant ran in the direction of Miller Avenue.

The incident occurred at 8:05 on Sunday morning and was promptly reported to Campus Safety & Security by Auburn Police.

As of now, law enforcement authorities have not identified a suspect. The individual is described as a slender-built black male with shoulder-length dreads, standing at approximately 6 feet tall. He was reported to be wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

WRBL is checking with Auburn Police to see if this incident is related to two separate attacks on women along Samford Avenue back on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, where the assailant was hiding in a bush and jumping out to attack the women.

https://www.wrbl.com/news/auburn-police-search-for-man-hiding-in-bushes-and-attacking-women/

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety awareness and vigilance, particularly in campus environments. All members of the community must stay informed and take precautions to protect themselves. Sexual assault is a serious crime, and it can happen to anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background.

Statistics from RAINN reveal more than 50% of college sexual assaults occur between August and November, underscoring the need for heightened awareness during this period.

While it is never the responsibility of a victim or survivor to prevent an assault, there are steps that individuals can take to enhance their safety:

Stay alert to your surroundings and walk with friends when possible.

Utilize available safety services, such as the Security Shuttle for door-to-door transportation on campus from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. or the Lyft Late Night Smart Ride Program.

If you witness suspicious activity or a person behaving suspiciously, notify the police at 911 (for emergencies or crimes in progress), 334-501-3100 (for non-emergencies), or 334-246-1391 (tip line for calls or texts).

For those who have experienced sexual assault, there are important steps to consider: