TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with shots fired outside of a child’s birthday party on July 2.

According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, misdemeanor warrants were issued for the arrest of Joshua Rayshon Coleman, 29, after he allegedly drove to the child’s party on Jones Road in Alpine, exited his vehicle and opened fire.

While a vehicle was struck several times during the incident, there have been no reports of injuries. Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said Coleman and the mother of the child were in a custody battle over the child.

Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.