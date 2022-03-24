MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man who police say killed his sister-in-law in 2017 has pleaded not guilty to murder for hire.

According to an indictment, Jason Starr, former husband of Sara Starr, paid his brother, Darin Starr, with a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and an undisclosed amount of money to kill Sara Starr in 2017.

Darin Starr pleaded not guilty to the charge of interstate commerce funds in the commission of murder for hire on Wednesday, according to his attorney, Jon Taylor.

Sara Starr, a 36-year-old fourth-grade teacher, was found dead in her driveway from a gunshot wound on Nov. 27, 2017.

CrimeStoppers: Darin Starr

Sara Starr

CCSO: Jason Starr

Police say Darin Star was arrested in February in Hondo, Texas after a federal arrest warrant was issued in December of 2021 by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

He was then transferred to the custody of federal authorities in Alabama.

Darin Starr has waived a detention hearing meaning he will remain in jail until his next court appearance which has not been set.

Jason Starr’s trial date is set for June 27.

Stay with WDHN News as we continue to follow this case.