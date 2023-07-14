ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Police are searching for a 40-year-old man allegedly involved in an almost 5-hour armed standoff with police.

At 4:06 a.m. Friday, July 14, Enterprise Police rushed to a home in the 100 block of Boll Weevil Circle on a call for a disorderly person.

According to Enterprise Police, officers found two men fighting in front of the home, and during the fight, one of the men ran into the house and threatened officers and other victims with a gun.

Officers got three occupants of the home away while waiting on backup.

Police say the man, identified as Shannon Scott Anthony, barricaded himself in the home, and at 9:30 a.m., an entry team cleared the house and discovered Anthony had fled. He was last seen wearing no shirt and blue jeans.

Anthony is wanted for Burglary in the second degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms, and two counts of Menacing, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are searching the Enterprise area with the help of Alabama DOC Tracking Canines.

Shannon Scott Anthony- Courtesy of the Enterprise Police Department

If you see Anthony, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.