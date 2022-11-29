DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)– The attorney for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the 18-year-old accused of killing a Dothan man during the Peanut Festival Parade, is claiming Lawton was defending himself and his friends.

Attorney Adam Parker said in an interview with WDHN that Lawton was attempting to leave the parade after a verbal confrontation had ensued and was told by a DPD officer to calm down and go away.

Lawton and his friends were headed back to their car when they were attacked and Lawton heard someone say that a person was pulling a gun, he then pulled a gun and fired at the victim, per Parker.

“He was defending his life and his friends,” Parker said in the interview. “I think he saved a life that day based on what the witnesses told me in my office.”

Parker says multiple shots were fired, but he is not sure if Lawton fired the bullet that killed Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan.