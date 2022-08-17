DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, the suspect was placed in custody on Wednesday, August 17 but has not been identified.

The three underage victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop around 8:40 p.m. on August 13 on Point Mallard Drive SE in Decatur. According to law enforcement officials, the vehicle they were in was pulled over due to reckless driving.

Once the car was stopped, officers found the victims with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. They are all expected to survive. The victims in the case will not be identified due to their age.

Decatur Police say more information will be released at a later time.