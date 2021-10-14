Suspect dead after allegedly shooting woman, several hour standoff with police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say that a man who had a multiple hour standoff with officers after shooting a woman took his own life Wednesday night.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were called to the 600 block of Brussels Circle around 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her foot and was transported to the hospital. The injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

A suspect was then observed in the area by authorities before fleeing to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Brussels Circle. He barricaded himself inside an apartment and fired multiple shots at officers, according to Sgt. Mauldin. No officers were injured in the shooting.

BPD deployed their tactical unit to conduct negotiations with the suspect.

Later in the night, Mauldin said that the negotiations were unsuccessful and that officers found the suspect dead inside the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.