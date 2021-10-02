Suspect arrested on multiple charges in Henry County AMBER alert kidnapping

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the AMBER alert issued on Thursday has received multiple charges, including rape and sodomy, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaden Cotter, 19, was charged with two counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, distributing a controlled substance to a minor, and electronic solicitation of a minor.

The suspect was taken into custody in Enterprise after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from Shorterville on Thursday afternoon.

Cotter is currently being held in the Henry County Jail on a $127,500 bond.

This is a developing story, and WDHN will have updates as they become available.