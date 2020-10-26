Survey: Ivey well known and well liked

Survey also looks at popularity of possible Ivey successors

(WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is well known and well-liked, according to a new survey by the polling group Cygnal and the conservative coalition Ready Education Network.

89 percent of Alabamians say they know who Ivey is and 29 percent more view her favorably than non-favorably.

Ivey has been criticized for refusing to debate any of her political opponents in 2018, immediatly passing a 10-cent gasoline tax upon her election, and later killing the new Mobile I-10 Bayway Bridge plan – a project tht had been in the works for decades – when residents balked her proposed six-dollar toll.

The survey also looked at some of the Republicans who might run for Ivey’s job in 2022. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s name ID is 33% and his net favorability is +10%. Attorney General Steve Marshall’s name ID is 29% and his net favorability is +7, while 29% of voters are familiar with Secretary of State John Merrill, who has a +9 net favorability.

The survey of 645 people was conducted via telephone on October 21 – 23 and has a margin of error of ±3.86%.