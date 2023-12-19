BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “The stretch through Birmingham is often lamented for its congestion, especially during rush hours.”

This is how Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach described Hwy. 280 in its list of “America’s Most Loathed Highways,” which was compiled through a survey of 3,000 drivers in October. Hwy. 280, which was placed 73rd on the list, was second only to I-65, which made the top 10 at No. 6.

“Particularly around Birmingham, this interstate (I-65) often experiences congestion and has been the subject of various improvement projects over the years,” the survey stated.

Both roads are among the busiest in the Birmingham area, with crashes happening every day on each road. Over the years, there have been different improvements to both I-65 and Hwy. 280. The area best known as “Malfunction Junction” near the I/65-I-59 corridor has been worked on and expanded.

Meanwhile, there are also efforts to expand Hwy. 280 to include more lanes.

US-101 in California made the top of Gunther Volvo’s survey of the worst road.