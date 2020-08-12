Survey: Alabama students oppose return to on campus learning

As Alabama schools continue to re-open, most with on-campus learning, a web survey indicates the vast majority of the state’s students oppose a full reopening.

According to survey data from Brainly, 84-percent of Alabama students are against reopening in person class. 47-percent say they prefer virtual learning. 37-percent say they prefer a hybrid on in-person and online learning.

Florida had similar numbers, with 79-percent against a full reopening.

Brainly is the largest global online learning community with 250 million monthly users.