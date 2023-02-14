OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The east Alabama community is rallying around an Opelika police officer after doctors discovered he had a brain tumor that will need to be surgically removed.

GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Officer Stadler

Adam Stadler is a husband, father, and six-year member of the Opelika Police Department. Stadler worked as a patrol officer, school resource officer and now serves on the Crisis Intervention Team and Traffic Homicide Investigations Team. Adam is also a tactical medical instructor who trains the public, industry, and his department in First Aid CPR and AED skills.

Adam’s health took an unexpected turn recently when, after days of migraines and nausea, he was evaluated at a local ER. The results of his CT revealed a mass putting pressure on his brain. Adam was transferred to a Level II facility where, after further evaluation, he was diagnosed with a meningioma, a slow-growing tumor that originates from the sheath that covers the brain. Neurosurgeons explained the tumor needs to be removed surgically. An oncologist has also been assigned to his case as meningiomas have been known to be cancerous.

“We know that Adam’s recovery will be significant. He will have days of lost work, and pending the results of the oncology assessment, there is a chance he may have to begin cancer therapy. It is difficult for public servants to ask for help, however, the Stadler family has, without a doubt, sacrificed for the public and is more than deserving of assistance through this challenging time in the life of their family,” said family friend Randy Boone.

Boone has started a Go Fund Me account, verified by myself, where you can share financial support, prayers, and words of encouragement invaluable to Adam and his family. Adam is married to Cristie, his bride of nearly 20 years, and they have two children.

Here is a link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-officer-stadler

We will keep you updated on Adam’s progress. We wish him a speedy recovery and thank him for his years of public service.