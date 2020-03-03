“Super Tuesday” Democratic delegates explained

Alabama is one of 14 states voting in the Democratic Presidential Primary today. It’s known as “Super Tuesday” because a third of delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be determined today.

This year there are 3,979 pledged delegates that will be determined proportionally by state primary and caucus votes. To win the Democratic nomination, a presidential candidate must receive support from a majority of the pledged delegates (1,991) on the first ballot at the convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee. If no candidate has a majority, then 771 “super delegates” – are added to the mix for future ballots. The “super delegates” typically include members of the Democratic National Committee, Democratic members of Congress, Democratic governors, and party leaders. They are not bound to any candidate. In 2016, super delegates were allowed to vote on the first ballot, which many thought was unfair and gave more influence to party leaders than voters.

Alabama has 52 pledged delegates that will be determined by today’s vote. The number of delegates each state has is determined by a formula that factors the state’s popular vote for the Democratic nominee in the previous three elections, the state’s electoral votes, and when the state’s primary is held. Because Alabama is such a Republican heavy state, it has fewer delegates than it’s population would dictate.

Unlike the presidential election which uses a winner takes all formula in each state for the Electoral College, delegates today will be determined proportional to the vote in each state. So, for example, if Joe Biden were to win 50-percent of the vote in Alabama, and Bernie Sanders 25-percent, Biden would get 26 of the states 52 delegates. and Sanders 13.

Mississippi has 36 delegates. Its primary is March 10. Florida has 219 delegates. Its primary is March 17.

Also voting today are Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.