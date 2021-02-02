Study: Mobilians, Alabamians, don’t get enough sleep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama and Mobile rank among the nation’s most sleep-deprived states and midsized cities, according to a new study by RetailMeNot.

Researchers ranked cities according to the percentage of adults that usually sleep less than seven hours per night, and included the percentage of adults in each location that report poor physical and poor mental health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 70 million Americans experience insufficient sleep, defined as seven hours or less each night. In 2013, the CDC declared that this level of sleeplessness constituted a public health epidemic. Sleep deprivation is associated with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity, and depression.

In Mobile, 41.6% of adults report that they usually sleep less than seven hours per night, compared to 36.2% of all American adults. Out of all midsize U.S. cities, Mobile is the 19th most sleep-deprived.

Alabama is the 9th most sleep-deprived state with 39.3% sleeping less than seven hours a night.

See the full study here.