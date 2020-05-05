Study: Florida among states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Florida is among the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to a new survey by personal finance website WalletHub.com.

Florida ranks ninth. Five of the ten states with the fewest restrictions are plains or western states with small populations. Nine of the ten states with the fewest restrictions have Republican governors. South Dakota is ranked as the least restrictive state in the nation.

Conversely, eight of the ten states with the most coronavirus restrictions have Democratic governors. Hawaii is the most restrictive state, followed by Rhode Island, District of Columbia, and Illinois.

Alabama is the 20th least restrictive state. Mississippi is 19th least restrictive. Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are listed among nine states that the study says have “few restrictions with high death rates.”

The study looked at nine key metrics including limits on large gatherings, to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order, to whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

See the full study here

