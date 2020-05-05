Study: Florida among states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Florida is among the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to a new survey by personal finance website WalletHub.com.
Florida ranks ninth. Five of the ten states with the fewest restrictions are plains or western states with small populations. Nine of the ten states with the fewest restrictions have Republican governors. South Dakota is ranked as the least restrictive state in the nation.
Conversely, eight of the ten states with the most coronavirus restrictions have Democratic governors. Hawaii is the most restrictive state, followed by Rhode Island, District of Columbia, and Illinois.
Alabama is the 20th least restrictive state. Mississippi is 19th least restrictive. Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are listed among nine states that the study says have “few restrictions with high death rates.”
The study looked at nine key metrics including limits on large gatherings, to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order, to whether restaurants and bars have reopened.
See the full study here
