Study: Cost to Alabama smoker over lifetime – $1.7 million

Smokers in Alabama, though, suffer less financially than those in other states

(Courtesy of CBS 42)

(WKRG) — Smokers in Alabama and Mississippi suffer less financially for their unhealthy habit than do smokers in most states, according to a new study released Wednesday by the personal finance website Wallethub. Mississippi ranks last in the nation for overall cost of smoking and Alabama third from last.

Still, a smoker in Alabama will spend more than $95,000 on cigaretts in a lifetime. The overall cost to that Alabama smoker will be $1.7 million when health care and other income losses are factored in. The annual cost for an Alabama smoker is more than $36,000, according to the study.

Smokers in Masschusetts are impacted the most financially, according to the study.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

