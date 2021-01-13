Study: Cost to Alabama smoker over lifetime – $1.7 million

Smokers in Alabama, though, suffer less financially than those in other states

(WKRG) — Smokers in Alabama and Mississippi suffer less financially for their unhealthy habit than do smokers in most states, according to a new study released Wednesday by the personal finance website Wallethub. Mississippi ranks last in the nation for overall cost of smoking and Alabama third from last.

Still, a smoker in Alabama will spend more than $95,000 on cigaretts in a lifetime. The overall cost to that Alabama smoker will be $1.7 million when health care and other income losses are factored in. The annual cost for an Alabama smoker is more than $36,000, according to the study.

Smokers in Masschusetts are impacted the most financially, according to the study.

See the full report here.

LATEST STORIES