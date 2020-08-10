Study: Alabama the worst state to have a baby

(WKRG) — Alabama is a bad place to have a baby, according to a new survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In fact, it’s the worst in the nation.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness.

Alabama ranked 40th for pediatricians and family doctors per capita, 43rd for parental-leave policy, 44th for infant mortality rate, 44th for midwives and OB-GYNs per capita, and 49th for rate of low birth rate.

Mississippi ranked 49th overall. Florida was 45th.

According to the survey, Masssachusetts is the best state to have baby.

See the full report here.

