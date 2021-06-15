Study: Alabama tenth worst state to live in

Golden sunlight reaches the horizon showing around the capital statehoue in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by ChrisBoswell

State ranks low for poverty rate and health of citizens

(WKRG) — Alabama is the tenth worst state to live in, according to a study released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub.

Florida ranked 14th, Alabama 41st, and Mississippi 47th. New Jersey is considered the best state to live in, New Mexico the worst.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Alabama fared well for homeownership rate (15th) and housing costs (18th), but ranked poorly for percent of population living in poverty (44th) and percent of adults in poor health (45th).

See the full report here