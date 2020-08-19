Study: Alabama eighth in pre-K education

State is tops in the nation for districts offering pre-K program

It’s not often Alabama lands in a top 10 education list but it has for its commitment to pre-K education. Personal finance website WalletHub lits Alabama eighth overall in its report on 2020’s states with the best and worst early education systems.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Alabama ranked first in the nation in share of school districts offering a pre-K program, and tenth in head start program spending per child enrolled in preschool.

The District of Columbia ranked first. Mississippi is 29th. Florida is 34th. Indiana was last.

See the full report here.

