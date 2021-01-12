Study: Alabama and Mississippi – bad states for raising children

High crime, infant mortality rates cited

(WKRG) — Alabama is the seventh-worst state in which to raise children, according to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub. Mississippi is second-worst, behind only New Mexico.

The study looked at 52 “indicators of family-friendliness,” including income, safety, and crime rates.

Alabama ranked 41st in percentage of families with young children, 42nd in separation and divorce rates, 43rd in infant-mortality rate, and 44th in violent crimes per capita, and percentage of families living in poverty.

The survey says Massachusetts is the best state for raising kids, followed by Minnesota.

See the full study here.

