Study: Alabama among the least aggressive states in fighting COVID-19

Alabama News

Yellowhammer state ranks 48th - Florida and Mississippi not far behind

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama is the 4th least aggressive state when it comes to fighting coronavirus, according to a study released Tuesay by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 key metrics including cases of COVID-19 per capita, school closures, ICU beds, and shelter-in-place policies.

Overall, Alabama was 48th. The state ranked 48th for tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, 43rd for share of workers with access to paid sick leave, and 37th for state and local public health laboratories per capita.

Alabama’s neighboring states don’t fare much better. Florida ranks 44th and Mississippi 45th.

See the full study here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories