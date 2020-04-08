Study: Alabama among the least aggressive states in fighting COVID-19

Yellowhammer state ranks 48th - Florida and Mississippi not far behind

Alabama is the 4th least aggressive state when it comes to fighting coronavirus, according to a study released Tuesay by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 key metrics including cases of COVID-19 per capita, school closures, ICU beds, and shelter-in-place policies.

Overall, Alabama was 48th. The state ranked 48th for tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, 43rd for share of workers with access to paid sick leave, and 37th for state and local public health laboratories per capita.

Alabama’s neighboring states don’t fare much better. Florida ranks 44th and Mississippi 45th.

See the full study here