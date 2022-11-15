ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama residents struggle with weight, according to a new report from Wallet Hub.

The report, which pulls data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Physical Activity Council, ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on which ones are the most overweight in the nation. Alabama ranks 5th on the list.

The report looked at 31 different metrics about weight. Interestingly, Alabama has one of the lowest percentages of overweight adults (50th on the list) but one of the highest percentage of obese adults (2nd on the list). Here’s a look at some of the key metrics and how Alabama ranks:

% of Overweight Adults: 50th

50th % of Obese Adults: 2nd

2nd % of Obese Children: 5th

5th % of Physically Inactive Adults: 2nd

2nd % of Adults with High Cholesterol: 3rd

3rd % of Adults Easting Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day: 5th

5th % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes : 2nd

: 2nd % of Adults with High Blood Pressure: 2nd

The report places Alabama ahead of most of its neighbors. Only Mississippi, 2nd on the list, has a higher obesity and overweight prevalence, according to the report. Georgia ranks 11th and Florida ranks 31st.

This is bad news for Alabama health. Just two years ago, a similar Wallet Hub report placed Alabama 8th on the list for most overweight and obese states.