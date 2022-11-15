ALABAMA (WKRG) — Nurses in the state of Alabama are under continued stress and the winter months bring upon longer hours and more civilians to care for with an uptick in flu activity.
A report by WalletHub, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on which has the most “opportunity and competition” and best “work environment.” Alabama ranked 49th on the list.
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Alabama is one of seven states in the “very high” category for flu activity.
In terms of opportunity and competition, Alabama ranks 36. For work environment, Alabama ranks dead last, 50.
The following categories included for ‘Opportunity and Competition” are as follows:
- Monthly average starting salary
- Average annual salary
- Health-care facilities per capita
- Share of population living in a primary-care
- Projected share of elderly population
- Quality of nursing schools
- Tuition cost per Credit for BSN Online Program
- Nursing-Job opening per capita
- Nurses per 1,000 residents
- Projected competition in 2028
The following categories included for “Work Environment” are as follows:
- Percentage of residents 12+ who Are fully vaccinated
- Mandatory overtime restrictions
- Ratio of nurses to hospital beds
- Nurses job growth (2020 vs 2016)
- Presence of nursing licensure compact law
- Regulatory requirement for nurse practitioners
- Share of best nursing homes
- Quality of public hospital system.
- Friendliness toward working moms
- Average number of work hours
- Average commute time
Mississippi is ranked 46th and Louisiana is ranked 45th. Georgia is ranked 42nd and Florida is ranked 20th. The top three states according to this study are Washington, Maine and New Mexico.
