ALABAMA (WKRG) — Nurses in the state of Alabama are under continued stress and the winter months bring upon longer hours and more civilians to care for with an uptick in flu activity.

A report by WalletHub, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on which has the most “opportunity and competition” and best “work environment.” Alabama ranked 49th on the list.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Alabama is one of seven states in the “very high” category for flu activity.

In terms of opportunity and competition, Alabama ranks 36. For work environment, Alabama ranks dead last, 50.

The following categories included for ‘Opportunity and Competition” are as follows:

Monthly average starting salary

Average annual salary

Health-care facilities per capita

Share of population living in a primary-care

Projected share of elderly population

Quality of nursing schools

Tuition cost per Credit for BSN Online Program

Nursing-Job opening per capita

Nurses per 1,000 residents

Projected competition in 2028

The following categories included for “Work Environment” are as follows:

Percentage of residents 12+ who Are fully vaccinated

Mandatory overtime restrictions

Ratio of nurses to hospital beds

Nurses job growth (2020 vs 2016)

Presence of nursing licensure compact law

Regulatory requirement for nurse practitioners

Share of best nursing homes

Quality of public hospital system.

Friendliness toward working moms

Average number of work hours

Average commute time

Mississippi is ranked 46th and Louisiana is ranked 45th. Georgia is ranked 42nd and Florida is ranked 20th. The top three states according to this study are Washington, Maine and New Mexico.