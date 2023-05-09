The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The school year is quickly coming to an end. That means many students will have a lot more free time. The summer is a great time for kids to work and make money, but what are the laws regarding children in the workplace?

According to Alabama Child Labor Laws, no child under the age of 14 can be employed. At 14 and 15, children can work, but under specific rules. Nobody under 16 years old can work in any manufacturing or mechanical establishment, mill, cannery, workshop or machine shop. A 30-minute break must also be given to those who work for more than five hours at a time.

Here’s how long 14 and 15-year-olds can work during the school year and during the summer:

During the school year During the summer No more than 3 hours on a school day No more than 8 hours a day No more than 8 hours on a non-school day No more than 6 days a week No more than 6 days a week No more than 40 hours a week No more than 18 hours a week Not before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Not before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. Not during school hours

There are fewer regulations for teens 16 and older, but there are some rules. Children 16 and older cannot work in jobs involving demolition, excavation, scaffolding or manufacturing. They also cannot work as a firefighter.

Their time restrictions include:

During the school year During the summer Those enrolled in public or private school may not work after 10 p.m. or before 5 a.m. There are no hour restrictions for those 16 and older during the summer.

Teenagers looking to work in restaurants that serve alcohol must be 16 and cannot serve alcohol. You must be 21 years old or older to serve alcohol.