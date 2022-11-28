MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – When Sonnie Hereford IV grew up in Huntsville, times were much different than they are today. Even ordering a meal at his favorite childhood restaurant wasn’t easy.

“I had to go around to the side if it was a restaurant that had a little side window and maybe they would serve me at that side window,” said Hereford.

Schools were also segregated, but in 1963 he became the first African American child to attend an Alabama public school. Monday students in Monroe County learned history from Hereford who wants to make sure younger generations in rural Alabama focus on education, especially skills like reading and writing.

“They need to understand what it took to get us to this point and they need to take advantage of the privileges they have. A lot of folks my age and old didn’t have those same privileges. I hope I was able to inspire them to go on and write some great things,” he explained.

Hereford is visiting Monroeville where natives Harper Lee and Truman Capote have helped the city earn the title ‘Literary Capital of Alabama’. The Monroe County Museum staff knows how important reading and writing skills are, that’s why they’re handing out free books to students hoping to spark new interest.

“We want to keep that going so we can have generation after generation of writers come from right here in Monroe County,” said Rhonda Burch.

“There’s no doubt education is the key to having a very good shot at being successful,” added Hereford.

Hereford continues traveling across the state pushing that message. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Museum staff plans to host more events in the new year to show students anything is possible with a good education.