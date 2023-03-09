SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Students at R.E. Thompson Elementary School were all given free shoes as a part of the Kicks For Kids program.

Kicks For Kids is a nonprofit organization created by Listerhill Credit Union in 2020. Their goal is to give well-fitting shoes to kids across the Tennessee Valley.

Listerhill President and CEO Brad Green told News 19 that getting new shoes can really help increase students’ confidence.

“We’ve seen research that suggests that shoes are tied to several critical aspects of a child’s life, their ability for physical activity, their self-esteem, their ability to learn,” Green said.

Each program is accompanied by games and festivities organized by the school. Local community leaders, such as high school athletes and county officials, are encouraged to participate as well.

Green said that it takes just $30 to give a child a new pair of shoes. If you would like to donate, you can donate on the Listerhill Credit Union website here.