HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say a student accidentally shot themselves at an elementary school in Huntsville Friday morning.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said, “At about 10:30 a.m. a fourth-grade student was injured in their classroom by what appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm.”

The incident happened at Sonnie Hereford Elementary school on Wilson Drive.

Huntsville Police confirmed the shooting and investigators said there is not a threat to public safety.

HEMSI Emergency crews took the child to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children for treatment of their injury. Authorities confirmed the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was stable when they were taken to the hospital.

Huntsville City Schools released a statement saying, “School and district officials are working in conjunction with law enforcement authorities, and the threat has been contained and the situation is under control. One student suffered injuries, and the student’s family has been notified. HCS asks everyone to stay clear of campus at this time as officials work in conjunction with law enforcement authorities.”

A press conference was held at the school Friday afternoon. That can be watched below:

Finley said Sonnie Hereford will be open on Monday it will be a normal routine and they will have additional counselors available at the school for students and faculty.

At the press conference, Deputy Chief Charles Brooks encouraged parents, “If you have weapons at home, please, lock them up. Acquire a gun safe and if you don’t have the means to then put them up high somewhere if you have small kids.”

Brooks said the investigation is still ongoing so there is no word on any charges being filed at this time.