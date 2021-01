TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A student has been found dead on Troy University’s campus, according to university officials.

A release from the university states that Troy University Police and City of Troy Police are investigating the matter after the body was found near Sorrell Chapel on the Troy Campus.

Troy is not identifying the student at the moment, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

However, the university said there is no present threat at this time.