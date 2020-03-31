Stressed out! Alabamians high on the list

Alabama is the eighth most stressed state, according to a new study

Cornavirus has everyone stressed out! And Alabama went in to the pandemic as one of the most stressed out states in the union, according to a study released Monday by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The study looked at 41 key metrics and ranked the states. Alabama is the eighth most stressed out!

Alabama was 3rd in lowest median credit score, third in fewest number of psychologist per capita, fifth in percentage of adults in poor health, seventh in crime rate, seventh in percentage of population living below the poverty line, eighth in divorce rate, and ninth in the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

According to the study, Louisiana is the most stressed out state, with Mississippi not far behind. Florida ranked 13th.

Want to be where it’s stress free? Head to the Upper Midwest. Minnesota is the USA’s least stressed state, followed by North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa.

April is Stress Awareness Month.

See the full report here.