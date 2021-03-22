Strange Cargo: two drivers go viral in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two drivers in Alabama were caught on camera with some strange cargo over the weekend.

SEE-THROUGH SOFA?

The first photo comes from West Mobile. A driver with a sofa, loveseat, and a TV strapped to his car.

The four-door car loaded down with two couches and a tv tied on top. The larger couch was seen tied to the front windshield.

You can watch the video of the car driving down the road below.

We reached out to Mobile Police about this video, MPD says because no officer witnessed this, no citation was written

BACKSEAT BEE HIVE:

Outside the Eastchase mall in Montgomery this weekend, a woman caught driving with a beehive in her backseat.

You can see there are hundreds of bees are flying around inside her car.

The woman who posted this to Facebook says she tried to get the driver’s attention. When she did the bees were crawling all over the front seats too.

You can see why these stories had people swarming on social media…