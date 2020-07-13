Storm damage reported in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. – Storm damage reported near the Vinegar Bend area.

An image shows a tree blocking the road, and a viewer says it is located near Highway 45 between Fruitdale and Deer Park.

