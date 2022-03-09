CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Early morning tornado-warning storms swept through Conecuh County causing damage around the county.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown sent in these images from the Belleville community, just West of Evergreen. There were also reports of hail in Uriah.

The National Weather Service has sent survey teams out into the field to examine the storm damage found in both Mobile and Conecuh Counties. More updates will be provided by the National Weather Service when the teams know more.

If you have any reports of damage in your area you are asked to let the National Weather Service know.