CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown headed to Choctaw Corner Wednesday morning where remnants of storm damage are left behind from Tuesday night’s severe weather.

At least four homes in Choctaw County suffered significant damage from the storm. One couple Blake talked to said they were sitting on the porch when all of a sudden it got quiet and the winds picked up. They ran as quickly as they could into a closet and within one minute the storm passed. The roof was completely ripped off and both of their cars were heavily damaged. The couple says a friend says they spotted a tornado behind the home moments earlier on Highway 17.