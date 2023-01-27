BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Stevie Nicks is coming to the Magic City this spring as part of her upcoming tour.

The legendary singer-songwriter will be performing at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on April 5. Tickets will officially go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday.

The announcement about the upcoming tour was made Monday and listed several locations across the U.S. Nine of the tour dates are planned to be co-headlined with Billy Joel, a fellow well-beloved musician from the 1970s, aptly named “Two Icons, One Night.”

Nicks’ recent performance in Alabama was last year on Halloween night in Huntsville. She has a long history of performing in Birmingham alongside Fleetwood Mac, with her most recent show in 2019 prior to the passing of Christine McVie.

The Grammy Award-winning artist joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, becoming part of one of the best-selling music acts of all time. She has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and then as a solo artist in 2019.