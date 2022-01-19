State surplus property online auction set

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting its online auction via GovDeals.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – The State of Alabama is preparing to auction off surplus computers, office furniture, vehicles and other items this week.

The state surplus property auction begins Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 am and closes Wednesday Jan. 26 at 6:00 pm.

You can see the items up for auction here. You can register to bid on the items here .

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction, which also includes items abandoned at several airports in the Southeast.

To learn more about the online auction, click here or call (334) 284-0577