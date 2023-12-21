MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In light of the July death of Jawan Dallas and other deadly police officer encounters in Alabama, State Senator Merika Coleman of Birmingham has proposed a bill to make body camera footage public record.

However, her proposed bill has been met with scrutiny as other legislators believe it’s too charged to be passed.

“I think law enforcement should be lining up to help and support this piece of legislation because it is about accountability!” Merika Coleman exclaimed during a press conference at Government Plaza Thursday morning.

“Families should be able to see body camera footage of what happened to their loved ones!” she continued.

In her proposed bill, if someone requests to view a copy of the body camera or dash camera footage, the law enforcement agency has up to 30 days to release the video.

If the law enforcement agency denies that person’s request, that person can appeal in circuit court. From there, the person can have a hearing in 14 days, and a judge will ultimately rule.

However, Senator Coleman said this bill will not hinder the Grand Jury Secrecy Act, which prohibits investigative materials that are in the possession of the grand jury to be publicly released.

Moreover, Coleman said her bill would help it.

“What we have safeguards also in this bill,” she explained. “I want to make sure that people understand that this is not an attempt to impede the process of an investigation. There are redaction provisions in the bill that if we need to get something out to the public, the things that are sensitive, also think about if something included a minor, you would be able to redact that information and still be able to release the video to the public.”

Even though Coleman’s bill would make body camera video public record, Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham does not believe the bill would pass.

“Foolery,” Givan said in response to Coleman’s press conference. “Foolery at its best. It’s an embarrassment.”

Givan has worked on passing legislation relating to police body camera footage. Her bill, House Bill 289, passed during last year’s legislative session, which relates to how body camera videos can be disclosed.

She said Coleman’s bill is too charged and now will hinder any progress of any body-cam-related legislation to pass.

“Now, the Republicans may just freeze on all body cam,” Givan said. “You hurt a process that it took us so long to even get on the table. It took us so long to get on the table. And the way she has handled it, nobody from the Black Caucus is going to support her on this.”

Coleman and Givan both are running for Alabama’s new Congressional District 2. Givan pre-filed another bill for the upcoming legislative session which starts in Feburary.

Coleman said she plans to file hers on Friday, Dec. 22.

“So you have to start somewhere,” Coleman said. “The makeup of the body is going to be a major impediment in getting this bill passed. But again, the public has to tell folks, this is what we want.”

“Not going to happen. It is not going to happen. That bill will not see the light of day,” Givan concluded.

We contacted the City of Mobile and the Mobile Police Department for comment, and they said they would not comment now.