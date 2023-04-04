HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An arraignment was held on Tuesday for a former Huntsville Police officer indicted for capital murder in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in January 2022.

David McCoy is charged with shooting Courtney Spraggins while she was inside a car at Weston Ranch Apartments on Jan. 7, 2022. Spraggins was pregnant at the time she was killed.

McCoy is charged with three counts of capital murder, according to the indictment dated March 24. The charges include killing a person inside a car, killing a person and her unborn child and killing a person under 14 — the unborn child.

At the hearing on Tuesday, McCoy pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Madison County District Attorney Tim Gann confirmed the state intends to seek the death penalty.

The defense asked for at least a year to prepare for the trial and the state agreed. A trial date was set for April 15, 2024.