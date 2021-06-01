State officials to resume water testing at Alabama public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — State officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the state department of education say they’ll resume a program to test drinking water in public schools.

According to a news release, this marks a return to water testing after a three-year campaign from 2017-2019. Officials say this is an effort to monitor and reduce childhood exposure to lead in drinking water.

The program is supported by an EPA Grant.

