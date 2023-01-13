ALABAMA (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.

Counties under the state of emergency:

Autauga County

Chambers County

Coosa County

Dallas County

Elmore County

Tallapoosa County

According to Gov. Ivey’s office, as the storms continue to impact the state, Ivey and state officials will assess the situation and determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.