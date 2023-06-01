HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has filed that they will seek the death penalty against a man who shot and killed Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.

Jaun Laws, 24, was charged with capital murder after the shooting that killed Officer Crumby, and seriously wounded Officer Albert Morin.

On Friday, May 26, the State of Alabama filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Laws, two days after a preliminary hearing detailed the minute-by-minute events leading up to the incident.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that on March 28, Officer Crumby and Officer Morin were answering a ‘shots fired’ call at the Governors House Apartments on Governors House Drive.

Both officers were shot by an offender, later identified as Laws, and transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Crumby later died. Officer Morin underwent emergency surgery, but remained in critical condition. He was released on April 14 in order to recover at home.

An arrest warrant from March 24, 2022, shows Laws was found with a Glock 19x 9mm pistol. He later pleaded guilty to a concealed weapons charge, but in April, his request to have that plea withdrawn was met without opposition.

When testimony ended at the preliminary hearing, Judge Linda Coats ruled there is probable cause to send the case to a Madison County grand jury.