SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Scottsboro Police officer is dead after state authorities say he shot his wife, then died by suicide.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that Stephen Miller, 46, shot his estranged wife at a home on Berry Road in Scottsboro. Miller was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the home.

The condition of the woman is unknown.

ALEA confirmed that Miller was on leave from the Scottsboro Police Department at the time.

The ALEA State Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation.