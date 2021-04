(WKRG) — If you don’t have a star on your ID, the deadline to get one is quickly approaching.

Starting Oct. 1, Alabamians will need to have the Star ID or another form of identification to board domestic flights and to enter federal facilities such as military bases and courthouses.

In order to get the ID, you must go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website to schedule an appointment with the Driving License Exam Office and bring the required documents.

