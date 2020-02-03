St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrests Alabama man wanted for armed robberies in multiple states

Unedited press release from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

An Alabama man wanted for multiple armed robberies in three states was arrested by St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies Jan. 30 after he was located in a Chalmette business parking lot, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Julien Hardin, 33, of the 4100 block of North Seabreeze Road in Mobile, Alabama, was booked on two fugitive warrants for robbery in Alabama, one out of Mobile County and the other out of Baldwin County.

On Jan. 30, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies in the Field Operations Bureau were dispatched near the 8700 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette to locate a 2017 Dodge Journey believed to be used in multiple armed robberies committed by Hardin in Mississippi and Alabama.

Deputies located Hardin and the vehicle based on information provided by the Criminal Intelligence Center in Jefferson Parish.

“The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office often works with the Criminal Intelligence Center, and various surrounding law enforcement agencies to gather and share information to combat crime throughout the entire state of Louisiana,” Sheriff Pohlmann said.

Sheriff Pohlmann said Hardin, who was known to make statements about luring law enforcement officials into a gun fight, was taken into custody without incident.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the St. Bernard Criminal Investigations Bureau, working along with the New Orleans Police Department, were able to obtain a confession from Hardin, which also led to his arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred in New Orleans.

