Spring Hill College announces new scholarships for students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College announced on Oct. 19 that new scholarships will be implemented in the Fall 2022 academic year.

The Spring Hill College will award three new scholarships to students:

Scholarship: Requirements: Amount given Term of Scholarship Magis Scholar Award Awarded to students who graduated from a Jesuit High School

Must have a 2.5 GPA and live on campus $8,000 to $10,000 a year, $32,000 to $40,000 for four years Carries a four-year value Visit Grant Must visit Spring Hill College $500 a year, $2000 for four years Added to student’s financial aid each academic year Legacy Award Awarded to students whose parents or grandparents graduated from Springhill College $1,000 a year,

$4,000 for four years Four-year award

To receive the Visit Grant, you must visit the campus from now until Dec. 17, according to a news release from Spring Hill College.

