Spring Hill College announces new scholarships for students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College announced on Oct. 19 that new scholarships will be implemented in the Fall 2022 academic year.
The Spring Hill College will award three new scholarships to students:
|Scholarship:
|Requirements:
|Amount given
|Term of Scholarship
|Magis Scholar Award
|Awarded to students who graduated from a Jesuit High School
Must have a 2.5 GPA and live on campus
|$8,000 to $10,000 a year, $32,000 to $40,000 for four years
|Carries a four-year value
|Visit Grant
|Must visit Spring Hill College
|$500 a year, $2000 for four years
|Added to student’s financial aid each academic year
|Legacy Award
|Awarded to students whose parents or grandparents graduated from Springhill College
|$1,000 a year,
$4,000 for four years
|Four-year award
To receive the Visit Grant, you must visit the campus from now until Dec. 17, according to a news release from Spring Hill College.
