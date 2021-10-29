Spring Hill College announces new scholarships for students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College announced on Oct. 19 that new scholarships will be implemented in the Fall 2022 academic year.

The Spring Hill College will award three new scholarships to students:

Scholarship:Requirements:Amount givenTerm of Scholarship
Magis Scholar AwardAwarded to students who graduated from a Jesuit High School
Must have a 2.5 GPA and live on campus		$8,000 to $10,000 a year, $32,000 to $40,000 for four yearsCarries a four-year value
Visit GrantMust visit Spring Hill College$500 a year, $2000 for four yearsAdded to student’s financial aid each academic year
Legacy AwardAwarded to students whose parents or grandparents graduated from Springhill College$1,000 a year,
$4,000 for four years		Four-year award

To receive the Visit Grant, you must visit the campus from now until Dec. 17, according to a news release from Spring Hill College.

For more information, click here.

