Special Report: Firearms training for ladies only

A local firearms instructor wants to make sure women are properly trained to use firearms. Melissa Rankin is a law enforcement officer who started a firearms training business for women called, “She’s a Pistol.” Rankin says she started getting requests from women to learn how to use the guns they purchased.

“Learning to shoot is physical. I am able to put my hands on them in a way that might be awkward if a man was doing that,” Rankin said.

WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh took a firearms class with three other women at a gun range in Fairhope. None of them was familiar with carrying a weapon. In fact, Walsh had never shot a gun before. After a short training class, she even hit the bullseye!

“I was surprised at the power of the weapon in my hands,” Walsh said. “Carrying a gun for protection is no small feat. You need to be trained.”

Participant, Emily Winsor, felt comfortable with a female instructor.

“Having a female to coach me, was an excellent idea,” Winsor said.

“I was shaking. I was so nervous, and she was helping me to get the right grip. She is perfect for this,” participant, Leslie Baggett added.

Rankin said she receives so much satisfaction teaching women how to protect themselves.

“I feel so good making someone do better, feel stronger, and conquer a feel of theirs,” Rankin said.

If you would like to schedule a class with Rankin, she is available for individual or group sessions.

Here is a link to her Facebook Page. You can also send her an email at shesapistolllc@gmail.com.

You can also text/call her at (251)459-4142. She tells WKRG News 5 that she offers Christmas gift certificates.

