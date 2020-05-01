Spanish Fort pizza restaurant violates Gov. Ivey order, is shut down

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) Trattoria Pizza and Italian restaurant has re-opened for take-out and delivery but earlier Friday the state health department shut them down. “They said we were in violation of the safety regulations put in place by Governor Ivey and they shut us down,” says general manager Red Gilmore.

The restaurant opened at its normal time for its usual take-out and curbside service. Only this time, “People had the option,” says Gilmore, “If they wanted to sit outside. They weren’t being waited on. They were just coming in, ordering food-to-go and sitting outside and having a lovely time.”

One of them was regular customer Amy Gray. “We just wanted to come and enjoy the ambiance and the environment.”

A representative from the state health department showed up shortly after noon. “We walked around and showed her what we were doing to try and keep safe. These signs posted on the front door about social distance. We’re not dining inside. It didn’t matter we got shutdown,” says Gilmore.

Customers arriving after the shutdown were not happy.

“Tell Kay Ivey to knock it off,” was yelled from a truck pulling into the parking lot after the business was closed.

“I’m p***** off about this whole COVID crap,” said Mike Hellekson who pulled into the restaurant after the shutdown.

“We’re not children,” John Martin said. “We should be able to decide for ourselves what we think is safe and what’s not, not some yockie docks in Montgomery.”

The restaurant was issued a citation and closed. No take-out, no curbside service.

“We will be shutdown until the Governor says we’re able to open up again,” said Gilmore.

