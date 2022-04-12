BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after a woman was killed in Ensley, her son has been charged with her murder.

Jamari Cook, 21, of Birmingham, has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder after his mother, Veronica Joseph, was fatally shot in the 1400 block of 33rd Street in Ensley on Friday. Two other men were shot as well, but lived and were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Cook was taken into custody later that day. On Monday, detectives presented information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, where murder and attempted murder warrants for Cook were signed.

Cook will be held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.