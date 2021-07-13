Solar panel lawsuit filed against Alabama Public Service Commission

(WKRG) — Environmental groups and homeowners have filed a federal lawsuit against state regulators for approving Alabama Power’s fees on customers with rooftop or on-site solar.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Ragsdale LLC filed the lawsuit Monday against the Alabama Public Service Commission on behalf of four Alabama Power customers who installed solar panels on their properties.

Homeowners and environmental groups believe the fees discourage people from installing solar panels, but Alabama Power contends the fees are needed to maintain the power grid to provide backup power when the solar panels fail to provide enough energy.