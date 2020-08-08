Small plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa

by: Jordan Highsmith

(Courtesy/ALDOT West Central)

6 P.M. UPDATE

The roadway is clear after a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Westbound lanes of I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa are blocked after a small plane made an emergency landing on the roadway Saturday evening.

Shortly before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a single-engine plane emergency landing on Interstate 59 near the 70 mile marker, Alabama state troopers report.

One lane remains blocked. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was not injured.  Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area.

ALDOT tweeted a photo of the small engine stating, “The right lane on I-20/59 WB at MP 70 in Tuscaloosa is blocked after a small plane made an emergency landing.”

