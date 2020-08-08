Small plane makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa

TUSACOLOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a post made by James Spann, an AMS Certified Metereologist, a small plane had to make an emergency landing in Tuscaloosa Saturday.
ALGO reported this incident blocking the right lane and shoulder.
You’re asked to please use caution if travelling in that area.
