Small plane makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSACOLOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a post made by James Spann, an AMS Certified Metereologist, a small plane had to make an emergency landing in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

ALGO reported this incident blocking the right lane and shoulder.

You’re asked to please use caution if travelling in that area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories